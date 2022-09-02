boating safety

SPRINGFIELD — As people celebrate the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day weekend, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard are reminding people to safely operate their boats, jet skis and other watercraft.
“Crowded waterways are no place to throw caution to the wind,” said Lt. Curt Lewis with the Illinois Conservation Police.
“We want everyone to enjoy the long holiday weekend with family and friends. We also want them all to make it home safely with nothing but fun memories.”
Authorities will be monitoring Illinois rivers, lakes, and Lake Michigan throughout the Labor Day weekend looking for safety violations and reckless operators.