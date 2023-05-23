Boat Safety 101: Use life jackets, operate boats sober

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With summer boating season right around the corner, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (INDR) and the Illinois Conservation Police (ICP) are urging the public to wear life jackets and operate boats sober.
National Safe Boating Week is May 20 through 26.
“Life jackets save lives, period,” said Illinois Conservation Police Lt. Curt Lewis, the state’s boating law administrator. “Everyone who heads out on the water should wear a life jacket, regardless of whether they’re on a motorboat, a kayak, a canoe, or a stand-up paddleboard. We want you to have fun, but most importantly, we want you to be safe.”
In 2022, there were 52 reportable boating accidents on Illinois waters, resulting in six fatalities and 40 injuries, according to data from the ICP.
Statistics show that most boating accidents happen between noon and 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays between June and August.
Most accidents involve operators between the ages of 20 and 40 who have more than 100 hours of boating experience but little or no classroom boating safety instruction.
Accidents also usually involve open motorboats cruising in a careless manner that collides with another boat.
IDNR offers free boating safety courses that provide an overview of boating laws and regulations, as well as instruction on the safe operation of watercraft.
Anyone born on or after January 1, 1998 must pass a course and have a valid Boating Safety Certificate to operate a motorboat (with over 10 horsepower.)
State law also requires boating safety education for young adults ages 12 to 17 to operate a motorboat.
Free safety courses are taught by volunteer instructors and are available throughout Illinois. Find a schedule of courses at https://dnr.illinois.gov/safety/boatingsafety.html.
For a fee, online boating safety courses are also available.
As part of the Illinois Conservation boating safety enforcement effort, officers strictly enforce laws regarding the operation under the influence (OUI) for boat operators.
In 2022, ICP officers arrested 72 boaters for OUI, a 10% increase from 2021.
None of the six Illinois boating-related fatalities involved alcohol or drug impairment. Of the six fatalities, four who died were not wearing life jackets or vests.
Illinois law requires that life jackets or life vests be available for each person aboard watercraft.
Under 625 ILCS 45/4-1I, the Boat Registration and Safety Act, no person may operate any watercraft unless an approved and appropriately sized wearable U.S. Coast Guard approved personal flotation device is being properly worn by each person under the age of 13 on the deck of a watercraft or in an open watercraft at all times in which the watercraft is underway; however, this requirement shall not apply to persons who are enclosed in a cabin or below the top deck on a watercraft, on an anchored watercraft that is a platform for swimming or diving, or aboard a charter "passenger for hire" watercraft with a licensed captain.