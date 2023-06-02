Boat docks open at Davis Park in time for summer season

ROCKFORD — The boats docks at Davis Park opened Friday morning as a part of their planned reconstruction.
These docks will be able to accommodate four to six boats depending on size. The project was paid for by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and was supported by Senator Steve Stadelman, who said the benefits of them go beyond just the Rockford community.
"Between the boat docks and what's going to be happening here at Davis Park, I'm really excited about the future. This is going to be an important, vibrant, gathering space for Downtown Rockford and I think that's important for economic development not only for Downtown but for the entire region," Stadelman said.
The docks opening provide a whole new way to see Rockford.
"It's a perfect backdrop. Again, you can bring the water and the land together and have people... I've seen it happen in other communities so I'm just thrilled," said Doug Johnson from ASM Global.
Bringing the community together is the ultimate goal of this now completed project.
"This is going to allow us to take advantage of the riverfront. People love to hang out in the river and whether they're driving a boat or just hanging out downtown, people like to congregate where other people are hanging out and so this brings more people Downtown," Stadelman said.
And with the city's unique location on the water, having an offering like this is a no-brainer.
"We're one of only a handful of communities that have a river that cuts through the heart of our downtown and it would be a shame on us if we didn't fully utilize it so we're really working to do that with river paths. We're working to do that here at Davis Park and really want residents to utilize this park. We want this park to be activated. We want it to be welcoming for everyone who calls Rockford home," said Rockford Mayor, Tom McNamara.
The options are endless for what the boat docks could bring to the community in the future.
"It's a whole other audience that we can bring in and activate this area for the city of Rockford. So, I think that's the most exciting part of it because it's an open slate," Johnson said.
With other renovations set to come to Davis Park as well, the future is bright for this downtown hot spot.
"It's just exciting to drive by and see the work beginning with the building coming down. And, I saw a couple boaters here the other night so people are aware of it. They're going to be utilizing it so, like i said, the best is yet to come here for Davis Park," Stadelman said.