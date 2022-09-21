BMO Harris Bank Center Wraps Up Phase 2 Renovations

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The BMO Harris Bank Center will be ready to unveil its Phase 2 renovations to IceHogs fans in about a month, with only 31 days until their opening night.
"One of the most exciting seeing go up today as we stand here is our LED screen and soon to be our new video board which is going to be twice the size of the prior board in full high definition we'll bring the arena to life with those elements," says Ryan Snider, Chicago IceHogs President of Operations.
Due to the limited time that construction can occur, the renovations have been split up in 3 phases over the off seasons.
The makeover includes a new scoreboard, LED ribbon boards, new sporting lights, WIFI connectivity, renovated bathrooms, and upgraded premium spaces, like suites and club boxes.
And fans should be on the look out for this special treat!
Gretchen Gilmore, BMO Harris Bank Center General Manager tells 13 WREX, "We've got a big surprise when it comes to our sports lighting, there's going to be really cool effects that we're going to incorporate into the game experience that we're really excited about."
But IceHogs fans aren't the only crowd the BMO Harris Bank Center hopes to attract.
Renovations also include an artist dressing room and an upgraded sound system that hopes to attract tours and performers to book more events at the arena.
This venue is almost ready to bring more acts center stage.
"BMO is going to have a lot more events this year. The pandemic kind of slowed it down, it was a little harder to book the BMO. We're going to be back up and running again full speed, the renovations are definitely going to bring more events to downtown Rockford," explains Gilmore.
The last and final phase 3 of this project is set to be completed during the next 2023 offseason where the box office entry will be demolished and rebuilt.
The Rockford IceHogs will celebrate their Opening Night Saturday October 22nd.