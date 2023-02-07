BMO Center prepares for first large concert in several years

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The BMO Center will host country band Old Dominion Friday night, the arena's first large concert since before the Covid-19 pandemic began.
The arena is set to begin preparation from the IceHogs playing on the ice to the concert stage on Thursday.
As of Tuesday, the BMO Center has sold a majority of the 7,000 tickets available.
Doug Johnson, a BMO Center manager shared what the arena has done to bring back concerts and the excitement.
"After our renovations and Covid, this is the first major concert we have held in the building," Johnson said. "We're extremely excited about it. We have a great promoter coming in, bringing the show in and we're going to have a lot of fun," Johnson said.
BMO Center manager, Gretchen Gilmore, tells us one of the biggest preparations involved in holding the event.
"What's really cool is after the concert we have to convert back into hockey again so our crew will be here all-day Friday for the concert. They'll stay afterwards to concert back into hockey," Gilmore said.
Local business, Cantina Taco, is located across the street from the BMO Center. Manager, Anabel Toxqui, says the restaurant has expectations for what Friday night will bring and the impact they will see.
"Usually during concert times or IceHogs games we do get a lot of people in here. If this is a main concert, we're expecting a lot of people so hopefully we do get a good business," Toxqui said.
She also says the restaurant is preparing for the busy night.
"We're going to pretty much prepare from now. Preparing to make sure we don't run out of product, making sure they come in and out as they come in because I know they want to get their seat ready and get ready for the event," Toxqui said.
Doug Johnson mentioned the impact Rockford and the surrounding areas could see financially.
"The hotels are doing a brisk, brisk business and the place is going to be alive," Johnson said.
Although the tickets to the Old Dominion concert are almost sold out, the BMO Center said they have a limited number of tickets still available they will be releasing prior to Friday's concert.