Blood donations will travel from Rockford to McHenry County

ROCKFORD—
Crystal Lake's Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic is now getting blood donations supplied from the Rock River Valley Blood Center.
The CEO of the blood center, Lisa Entrikin, says, "“We are excited to continue expanding our longtime partnership with Mercyhealth. Our shared mission allows RRVBC to help their exceptional team of professionals and caregivers to make an impact in the Crystal Lake community. We are delighted to be their partner in serving more people and expanding our donor base.”
In order to meet the increased demand, RRVBC will need to see 800 donors a week, and donors can give every 8 weeks.
Rock River Valley Blood Center supplies blood to:
- Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton
- Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside
- Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center–Harvard
- Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville
- Mercyhealth’s Hospital and Medical Center–Walworth
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital
- UW Belvidere Medical Center
- UW Carbone Cancer Center Rockford
- Beloit Health System
- Edgerton Hospital and Health Services
- FHN Memorial Hospital
- Rochelle Community Hospital
For more information you can visit Rock River Valley Blood Center's website.