"Blessing Bags": how one local charity is supporting people in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Collaborative Charity brings business and organizations together while providing toiletry and household items to those in need.
Event and Charity Organizer Zandie Shields put together what she calls a collaborative charity every year to support those right here in Rockford, by gathering and delivering household items and toiletries for those in need.
Shields says that there are multiple steps in gathering the items. First collaborators use their networks to get items. Once the items are received the second part begins which is where the organization packs all the items into the Blessing Bag.
Thanks to the collaborations with 25 different service organizations and local businesses such as One Hundred Strong, Lifescape, and Love is on the Hair 815. They were able to go out into the community and personally deliver those items. Shields says that it's important these businesses are a part of this effort because they are the backbone of the community.
When working with the different businesses Shields says that the effort behind putting this together is often forgotten, " It is just as much effort to put into how you're going to get the money out of the community, as you need to put effort into how you're going to pour back into the community. It's all these different components that make it so valuable for me to pass it up especially when it's being asked for."
After asking Shields why she puts on the Collaborative Charity every year this is what she had to say in response:
"It's because there must be a need, there must be pouring, there must be the impact that can be made from this effort, and hopefully it can be immolated in other communities with the success it's made so far in the Rockford community."