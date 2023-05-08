Blackhawks win NHL Draft Lottery to secure first overall pick

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Blackhawks won the NHL Draft Lottery Monday night to lock up the first overall pick. The Blackhawks secured the huge pick and now have the right to draft generational prospect Connor Bedard.
The Hawks last picked first overall in 2007, where they picked future hall of famer Patrick Kane. Now they'll do it again with one of the biggest NHL prospects of the last decade at the top of the board.
Bedard has dominated in his time in the Western Hockey League this season. The 17 year old has scored 143 points with 71 goals. The NHL Draft starts Wednesday, June 28th.