Blackhawks Owner Rocky Wirtz dies at the age of 70

  Updated
  • 0

CHICAGO - Rocky Wirtz, the Chicago Blackhawks owner, died today. That announcement comes from his son Danny Wirtz and the Wirtz family  shared this statement from the Wirtz Corporation.

Wirtz has been the team's principal owner since 2007, when he inherited the team when his father Bill Wirtz passed away. The Wirtz family has had a stake in the team since 1950 and fully owned it since 1966.

The Chicago Blackhawks won their first Stanley Cup in decades under Wirtz's ownership, and would wind up with three titles during his tenure as the team's owner.

The Rockford IceHogs told 13 WREX in a statement:

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Rocky Wirtz. He valued the importance of growing the game and what the development system meant for the future of the Blackhawks. Rockford and the IceHogs organization will forever be thankful for the legacy he left here with us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wirtz family."

As of right now no details have been released on why he passed away.

