Blackhawks make eleven picks in 2023 NHL Draft

NASHVILLE (WREX) - The 2023 NHL Draft is in the books for the Chicago Blackhawks. Connor Bedard dominated the conversation leading up the draft. The 18 year old phenom is the most highly touted prospect since Connor McDavid was selected by the Oilers in 2015. The Hawks closed out their first round by picking speedster Oliver Moore at 19th overall. 

Here's a look at the next nine picks from Chicago. 

35: Adam Gajan (Goalie)

44: Roman Kantserov (Forward)

55: Martin Misiak (Forward) 

67: Nick Lardis (Forward)

93: Jiri Felcman (Forward) 

99: Alex Pharand (Forward) 

131: Marcel Marcel (Forward)

167: Milton Oscarson (Forward)

195: Janne Peltonen (Defenseman)

