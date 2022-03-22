Black women in law empowered by SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme court in its 233-year history.
Black women in law say not only is this moment historic, it’s long overdue.
"It's so inspiring to be able to witness all of this as a fellow Black woman attorney," Dean of NIU College of Law, Cassandra Hill said.
Cassandra Hill, the Dean of the Northern Illinois University College of Law, said Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is 'supremely qualified' for the position.
"Her work as a public defender allowed her to give a voice to the voiceless to marginalized communities," Hill said. "I expect that same disposition to be brought to the court,"
Dean hill said the confirmation process is significant for three reasons.
"Perspective, inclusion, and representation," Hill said.
Judge Jackson is bringing a diverse perspective to the nation's highest court.
"See these legal issues through the lens of diversity, inequity while at the same time she will be defending the constitution and the rule of law and adhering to her oath as a judicial officer," Hill said.
Jackson is the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. supreme court.
"230 years, 159 justices and she is the first ever Black woman so long overdue," NIU Law Student, Brittany Malone said.
Rising third year law student and NIU's President of the Black Law Student Association, Brittany Malone, said judge Jackson's nomination shows her anything is possible.
"It's one of those dare to dreams often times as a Black woman we are often seen in negative lights," Malone said. "Not smart enough, policed by the way we speak, our hair, our bodies so to see her sitting so stoic and so proud that made me proud,"
This moment in history is carrying a lot of weight.
"For Black women across our nation, across the world it shows that we are being seen, that our accomplishments, our contributions are finally being recognized," Hill said.
Data shows a staggering divide of Black attorneys in the U.S.
"There are 5% of African-American women, men attorneys in this country it's shocking in 2022 so we have a lot of work to do in that respect," Hill said.
"I'm a first generation college student and I'm also a first generation law student I never seen any black attorneys or knew any black attorneys," Malone said.
Many women in law hope Jackson's confirmation will inspire the next generation of attorneys.
"I'm a mother of a little Black girl so now I can say look judge Ketanji she's a supreme court judge so I know you can do it because she's on the supreme court," Malone said.
Judge Jackson has an entire community showing they have her back.
"We do know that it won't be an easy confirmation process for her, but it's one that I know she will excel at," Hill said. "And I so look forward to her actually being sworn in,"
There's a tv setup in the Thurgood Marshall Gallery on NIU's campus so all the law students can watch the historic confirmation hearings.