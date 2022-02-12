Black Women in Business Expo paves way for current and future black business owners

BELOIT, WI (WREX) — Black History Month means a lot to the business owners who were in the Eclipse Center on Saturday afternoon.
Making it the perfect time to celebrate today's black women entrepreneurs.
"Black women are the backbones of society whether we realize it or not," said Vickie McGee, founder of Black Women in Business Beloit. "We take all the grunt, all the crumbs, and we make the best of it."
The expo gave over 60 black female business owners the opportunity to show off their unique products to the public.
Especially for women like Dawn Burnell, owner of Bling Thing Boutique, who enjoys sharing her passion for jewelry with others.
"It's amazing because I've been wanting to join this expo for a couple of years now, but wasn't able to get in," said Burnell. "So I was really excited to be amongst all the beautiful black women businesses that are in the Beloit and surrounding areas."
And making friends with other business owners is key to growth for all.
"There's so much support," said Burnell. "I've grown a lot of different friendships from all the women because we chat back and forth where we're encouraging each other."
And hoping to inspire the community.
"I just want everybody to see what's possible," said McGee. "I want the little black girls and boys who walk through here to see these women being great and to know that it's possible."
And making sure the next generation of black business owners have the proper tools.
"And that's the future of black history," said McGee. "Is that we want our kids to be better than our ancestors and us."
Lifting each other toward success.
All ticket sales from the expo will go to the Center of Hope and New Life Ministries in Beloit.