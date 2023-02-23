Black-owned investment group, Eight Fifteen Capital, building generational wealth

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A group of Black men in the Rockford community are bossing up, creating generational wealth and helping their community at the same time.
The work they're doing right now is just the beginning of what's to come.
"We're standing on the shoulders of giants. You know, that's like a cliche statement to say, but we acknowledge that many hands make light work. You know, nobody, none of us is as smart as all of us," Partner with Eight Fifteen Capital, Matt Simpson said.
The men of Eight Fifteen Capital are fathers, brothers and businessmen. Eight Fifteen Capital is a Black-owned investment firm in Rockford.
"We say we scraped our pennies together to invest in projects that will bring people rich experiences and quality relationships," Simpson said.
The company began 10 years ago.
Clydale Hilson, Matt Simpson, Joshua Patterson, along with two of their other partners were up for the challenge to build something great in the Rockford community, but it took some time.
"We weren't able to make our first investment until 12 months later," Simpson said.
Through the years, they've grown their real estate portfolio, event production, and community collaborations starting with building Black home ownership.
"A long history of discrimination, within housing, whether that be through redlining, or people not having access to affordable housing, people not wanting what they say, not in my backyard, people not wanting to live next to people, or rent to people that don't look like them," Partner with Eight Fifteen Capital, Joshua Patterson said.
The group of men went from one property to owning several multi-family units across the Rockford area.
"Set an example of what's possible through real estate, acquiring properties, flipping property selling properties, creating options for people of color," Patterson said.
Eight Fifteen Capital is hoping to expand to reach even more families.
"We definitely want to continue to acquire property throughout, I wouldn't even just limited to Rockford, just Northern Illinois region. And we want to definitely tap into affordable housing. We don't think that your discretionary income should make you compromise, anything as far as quality and just amenities that you have available to you," Partner with Eight Fifteen Capital, Clydale Hilson said.
Beyond that, Eight Fifteen Capital is growing their events division of the company.
"We produce event experiences. And then we advanced a strategy around raising awareness and marketing to promote it," Simpson said.
They've hosted Gala on the Rock, an annual summer celebration in downtown Rockford, Live at Levings talent show and concert, and partnered with a local theatre company to produce a stage play.
"When it comes down to the events, the only rule is don't leave here without making a new connection, and trying to connect to someone that you didn't know, before you came here," Patterson said.
Every event in its own way gives Black voices a platform.
"Really an opportunity to showcase the culture, and all the beautiful things about Black culture," Patterson said.
It's clear that every business move the men of Eight Fifteen Capital makes, comes with a higher purpose.
"It's important to me to continue to perpetuate positivity in this community. Being that now I'm coming of age where I know I'm being looked at, as you know, an example for you know, the younger generations behind me as well as my children," Hilson said.
"I think what we're doing is resisting the idea that all we are is victims, I think that the actions that we're taking our responses to the oppressive history that our people have been subjected to, Because of how much I believe in what we're doing and the people that I'm doing it with, I know that the sky's the limit for Eight Fifteen Capital," Patterson said.
"We're advancing a legacy. Our community is full of talent, full of creativity. And we should never disregard the fact that there was a lot of people that came before us, that made it possible for us to be invested in real estate, producing events and building collaborations," Simpson said.
Eight Fifteen Capital also has a Business Analyst Internship program, where college students can receive credit hours for completing summer projects.