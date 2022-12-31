Bishop of Rockford releases statement on death of former Pope Benedict XVI

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Bishop David Malloy, of the Catholic Diocese of Rockford, has released a statement on the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
Benedict, who served as the head of the Catholic Church from his election in 2005 until his historic resignation in 2013, died Saturday morning in Vatican City at the age of 95.
Bishop Malloy, who was appointed as Bishop of Rockford by Benedict XVI, released the following statement Saturday morning:
With the announcement today of the death of Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI, I ask that we join in prayer both in gratitude for his service as the Successor of St. Peter and for his eternal rest and union with God.
Joseph Ratzinger, as a priest, bishop and cardinal, gave his life to the Church. His personal holiness, combined with his extraordinary brilliance and insightful writings helped to deepen the Church’s understanding of the Scriptures, the liturgy and God’s revelation of His love and justice for all humanity. Pope-emeritus Benedict was a keen analyst of the Church in the context of the modern world.
As Pope, he took as his motto, “Cooperatores Veritatis" (Cooperators of the Truth)”. In humility and with courage Pope-emeritus Benedict proclaimed by his teaching and his life the reality of God who is the basis of the truth that guides the human race. The Pope-emeritus took particular interest in clarifying the authentic meaning and implementation of the teachings of the Second Vatican Council in whose work he took part. Even in his years of retirement, Pope-emeritus Benedict witnessed to the goodness of faith.
Personally, I am deeply grateful to the Pope-emeritus. He appointed me to serve as the 9th Bishop of Rockford. I had various opportunities to meet with him over the years. To be in his presence was to be with one whose graciousness and humility gave witness to his deep faith.
May God reward Pope-emeritus Benedict, and may he intercede for us and for the whole Church that he served so well.
The Rockford Diocese says a special public Mass for the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be held at the Cathedral of St. Peter on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 5:30 p.m.