Bird in Ogle County tests positive for West Nile Virus

ROCHELLE -- The Ogle County Health Department has confirmed a bird, located in Rochelle, Illinois, has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
According to the health department, the positive case means residents in the county should assume mosquitoes in their community could be carrying the virus.
County health officials warn that mosquitoes will be present through the fall, so it is important to take precautions to prevent West Nile Virus in humans.
Here are the three precautions you can take to reduce getting infected:
Avoid mosquito bites
- Use mosquito spray, wipes or lotion when outside.
- Choose repellent that is Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered and contains DEET, Picaridin or IR3535 as ingredients.
Keep mosquitoes out of your home
- Maintain your door and window screens in good condition.
Get rid of places where mosquitoes lay eggs
- Mosquitoes can breed in very small amounts of water, even bottle caps.
- Check for and remove all items where water collects. Dump and drain water from potted plants, pet water bowls and bird baths.