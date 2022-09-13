Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $3.4 billion in funding for Illinois projects

SPRINGFIELD — The Biden-Harris Administration has put the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law into motion, enabling Illinois to get more than $3.4 billion in current funding for about 100 projects.
By reaching communities all across Illinois, both urban and rural alike, the law will improve lives for Illinoisans and position the state for success.
Here are some of the current projects:
- Roads and Bridges
- 2,374 bridges
- 6,218 miles of highway in need of repair
- Expected to receive $11.3 billion for projects over five years
- Internet
- 21% of Illinoisans do not have an internet connection
- 391,700 Illinois households are enrolled within the Affordable Connectivity Program
- Households can check their eligibility, sign up and find fully covered internet plans at GetInternet.gov
- Water
- 10 million American households connect to water through lead pipes and do not have access to safe drinking water
- $288 million has been invested to to provide clean and safe water across the state.
- $107 million dedicated to lead pipe replacement
- $68 million for safe drinking water investment
- Public Transit
- Illinois will receive $4.5 billion over five years
- Non-white households are 1.9 times more likely to commute via public transportation
- 1 in 5 transit vehicles in Illinois are past a useful life
- Electric Vehicle Charging
- Illinois has been allocated $22 million in 2022 pending the approval of the state's Electric Vehicle Charging Plan
- Clean Energy & Power
- $156 million given to Illinois in 2022 for weatherization
- $8 million to aid in the prevention of power outages and making the grid stronger as a whole
- Airports & Ports
- Illinois has received $140 million in 2022 for airports
- Illinois has received $225 million in 2022 for ports
- Projects aimed to help the U.S. move goods and people more efficiently
- Weather
- Illinois has been through 49 extreme weather events in the last ten years, costing the state $50 billion in damages
- $1.2 billion has been given to Illinois for weather strength
- Pollution
- More than $110 million has been given to Illinois this year to aid in pollution cleanup like sealing off orphaned oil wells.
- Thousands of former industrial, chemical, and energy sites let off harmful poisons into surrounding communities
To view more impactful numbers and projects across the county, click to view the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Maps Dashboard.