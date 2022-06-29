Biking group celebrates 20 years riding to raise funds, awareness for heart disease

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Saturday, July 2, a small bicycling group will ride through Rockford to raise money for cardiovascular health and the American Heart Association.
Team 242 began their 1,900-mile-long journey on June 26 in Grand Portage, Minnesota and will finish near Grand Isle, Louisiana next month.
This annual bike ride started in 2003 in memory of David Browne, a friend of Team 242's who died from heart disease at the age of 24 in 1998.
Since 2003, Team 242 has raised more than $250,000 for the American Heart Association and heart disease research.
“We were all in our early 20s (when David died) and didn’t really know how to deal with a loss like this. A few of us liked to bike, and we wanted to do something to honor Dave. We didn’t know what we were starting then, but we sure are glad we did”, says Andy Boryczka, rider and Director of Team 242.
“What started as a small group of friends has grown into a big group of people from all over the country who want to make a difference and have a little fun along the way.”
Team 242 has ridden around Lake Michigan, from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico twice and all over the country.
While travelling, the cyclists sleep in schools and churches along the way.
“Heart disease and stroke has impacted each and every one of us; some of us have lost loved ones, some of us are survivors,” Boryczka said.
“Since the first ride in 2003, medical technology and research has come a long way, but we know there is so much more to do to save more lives from cardiovascular disease.
“Unfortunately, Dave isn’t here with us today, but we are determined to be a driving force of change so that more of our loved ones are able to live long, healthy lives.”
The 20th "David Browne Ride" goes from June 26 to July 14 and Team 242 hopes to raise an additional $25,000 for the American Heart Association this year.
To learn more about the route or how to donate, visit Team 242's website.