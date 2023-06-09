'Big Bugs: The Pollinators' exhibit to be displayed at Klehm Arboretum through September 10

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden, Northern Illinois' outdoor family destination, will host artist David Rogers' "Big Bugs: The Pollinators" exhibit through September 10.
The exhibit will consist of 10 larger-than-life sculptures are made of reclaimed forest wood and other natural materials.
"Big Bugs: The Pollinators" focuses on pollinator species and their critical role in supporting a shared natural ecosystem and food chain.
The sculptures will be installed throughout Klehm's 155-acres of grounds and gardens.
Each piece will be located near paved, accessible paths where they can be viewed by guests of all ages and abilities.
Guests will begin at the Visitor's Center by seeing the first sculpture indoors and then navigating via a map to view the rest of the collection.
Artist David Rogers' work has been shown nationwide since 1994. This is the first time his work will be showcased in the Northern Illinois region outside of the Chicago area.
The exhibit is included with daily admission to Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden during the exhibit period.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (62+), students (18+ with ID), children, and free for children age three and under.