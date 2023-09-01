"Big Bugs" Exhibit ending September 10th at the Khelm Arboretum and Botanic Garden

ROCKFORD — The "Big Bugs" Exhibit will be ending in just nine days at the Khelm Arboretum and Botanic Garden.
The exhibit features ten large bug sculptures made out of reclaimed forest wood and other natural materials.
When it comes to the exhibit's impact in the community this summer, Khelm employees said the positive impact has been clear.
"It's been a really well accepted exhibit. Folks have come from all over and have really enjoyed seeing these sculptures. The community has truly enjoyed it. Having the sculptures here along with the rest of the gardens and the children's garden has just made for an amazing summer for everybody that has come to visit the garden this year," employee Marsha Gibson said.
With only nine days left to visit, Gibson also shared just how special this exhibit truly is as it winds down.
"They're all thrilled. They all have their favorites as do most of us grownups have our favorites as well so it's just an amazing example of what can be done with all natural materials. The talent and the creativity is just unmatched," Gibson said.
Admission to Khelm Arboretum and Botanic Garden is $10 for adults and $8 for both seniors and children. Admission to the exhibit is included.
The last day to see, "Big Bugs," is September 10th.