Big Al doesn't know just how big he is, making him even more adorable and adoptable

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're ready to open up the front door and see a cutie wagging his tail ready to play, the Winnebago County Animal Services has got the perfect furry friend for you.
Big Al is a majestic beast. Staff say he is some kind of Mastiff mix and is anything but shy. He'll show you when he wants to play and when he wants to love.
Calling all empty nesters! A family member is just waiting to make your acquaintance.
Old Al, also commonly known as Big Al, has been at the Winnebago County Animal Services for about six months.
He was adopted out already but the owner had some personal troubles and could no longer take proper care of him. That resulted in Al coming back to the shelter.
Al would do best as an only dog, as he gets over-stimulated with other dogs.
This six year old doesn't quite understand just how big he really is; which makes him even more adorable.
Despite being a bit older and weighing 86 pounds, (with a massive head and large paws) he still does a little puppy dance when his favorite people are coming to give him attention or treats.
Could Big Al's next favorite person be you?
While volunteers say they will miss this one of a kind wonder, they are also hopeful for the day when Al marches out the front door with his new owners.
If you are looking to adopt Big Al or other animals in need of a home, contact the WCAS. This is the last week to adopt at a discounted rate. It's all a part of Empty the Shelters, a national push to get animals into good homes.