Biden kicks off 'Invest in America' tour next week

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Accumulating wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL and Ogle Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads will become covered with slushy snow accumulations and travel may become difficult for a period early Saturday morning during the period of heaviest snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates are likely to peak at 1 to 1.5 inches per hour late tonight into early Saturday morning. The expected heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&