Beyond the Badge: Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd breaking glass ceilings in law enforcement

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As part of Black history month, 13 WREX is highlighting Black culture.
Rockford police chief Carla Redd made history as the first Black woman to lead the department.
We're getting to know the woman behind the badge.
Chief Carla Redd has been fighting crime and keeping the public safe for more than 20 years, but law enforcement wasn't her original goal.
"I was going to go to law school," Rockford Police Chief, Carla Redd said.
A lot contributed to the change in career paths. Police recruiters encouraging her to apply, but also seeing violence happen right before her eyes.
"I had a neighbor that was involved in quite a few domestic violence situations and I noticed whenever I called the police, I would have to call for her quite often," Chief Redd said.
Also, the lack of representation in the police department.
"I didn't see many officers that showed up that look like me so that was one of the other avenues," Chief Redd said.
Chief Redd said being on the police force has been a rewarding experience, especially the relationships built over the years.
"Community is everything to me I love getting out there and getting involved," Chief Redd said. "Working with residents and they just didn't feel like anyone would listen to what it was they had to say... being able to step in and help those especially those that did not feel like they have a voice,"
When she's not at work you can find Chief Redd in the kitchen. If it's not food, she's on the basketball court.
Chief Redd is full of surprises, but becoming chief wasn't a shock at all.
"My initial interview to get hired as a police officer there was one of the chiefs that sat in on the interview and the commissioners asked me at that time how far do you see yourself going within the organization," Chief Redd said. "I looked at the chief that was sitting there and I said I don't mean no disrespect but I want his job,"
Unsure what the path was going to look like getting there, But confident and determined to see it through.
Chief Carla Redd making history as the first, but knows it's important to not be the last.
"It really feels good to be able to break through that glass ceiling and help open the doors for those that are coming behind me," Chief Redd said.
Chief Redd credits her mom for always telling her you can do anything you put your mind too.