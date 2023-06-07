Better Business Bureau warns victims against 'wrapping' scams

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Adding a "wrapper" to your car, boat, or truck to promote a popular food or drink brand may sound like a great summer gig for some extra cash. However, the Better Business Bureau warns that most of these offers are taking victims for a ride.
A "wrapper" campaign involves adding a decal, sticker, or wrap to your car that promotes a product or service.
Dennis Horton, the Director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau, says the scam works as a text message or website promoting "wrapping" on job sites or boards.
Allegedly, the promotion tells people that they can make hundreds of dollars a week to wrap their cars with the company logo.
Recent Scam Tracker reports mention brands like Redbull, Utz, and Breyers.
“You fill out a form to apply for the gig,” notes Horton. “Soon after, your new “boss” texts you with instructions about how to get started. The boss will mail you a cashier’s check, which you should deposit to cover your expenses. Then, pay a local vendor through Venmo or Cash App, and they will install the wrapper on your car.”
The scam sounds easy, but there's a catch.
The scammer, or "local vendor" sent you a fake check. If you deposit that check, it looks as if the money is in your bank account.
Instead, you will be responsible for the balance when the bank determines that the check is counterfeit.
In the meantime, the phony car wrapping company will have stolen your money and disappeared.
On the BBB Scam Tracker, one victim reported, “[The scammer] told me to put the check in my account and pay @[Redacted] in Venmo once the check cleared. When the check cleared, I sent her $3,500. I waited 2 days for someone to come and wrap my car, but no one came. When I contacted them, they kept making excuses.”
The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips to avoid a car wrap scam:
- Never send any money or agree to anything without going first to the company to verify if they are actually offering money to do wraps.
- Know your rights when it comes to using checks. Banks will often make money from a check available to you before the check is transferred into your account. If you spend the money and the check is fake, the bank has the right to recover the funds from you.
- Finding out that a check is bad can take weeks, so it's best to wait 30 days before spending the money from a check if you have concerns.
- The Better Business Bureau has information about fake checks in a full study that you can read here.
- Use money transfer apps with friends: Protect yourself from scams by only using them for their intended purpose — sending money to people you know.
- Watch out for on-the-spot job offers. You may be an excellent candidate for the job, but beware of offers made without an interview.
- Be careful if a company promises great opportunities or a large income under conditions tat you pay for coaching or training.
If you’ve spotted a scam (whether or not you’ve lost money), report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim to scams.
