Better Business Bureau warns travelers of scams as Spring Break approaches

With Spring Break fast approaching, families and college students are looking forward to travel and a break from winter weather.
It is also an opportunity for scammers to offer discounts, bookings, and rentals designed to fool consumers.
Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau, says, “Many consumers now are making their spring break travel plans and finalizing payments, some of which will fall directly into the hands of con artists.”
Horton adds, “Scammers often take advantage of consumer habits and capitalize on trending internet searches, enticing consumers with great deals to popular destinations or all-inclusive packages. While these scams happen year-round, now is peak time.”
According to 2021 data gathered by the Federal Trade Commission, travelers reported 53,800 reports of scams and more than $95 million in losses.
Additionally, Horton says, “The best way to protect yourself is to begin planning early, so you are not rushing to make last-minute arrangements. Scammers capitalize on consumers in a hurry and may not have the time to verify that they are booking with a legitimate location or business.
The four most reported travel scams are:
- Vacation rental cons
The con artist "owner" will create a false sense of urgency, such as telling potential clients that another vacationer is also interested in the rental. That way, they can get your payment upfront. Make sure you do sufficient research on legitimacy of ads found for rentals online.
- "Free" vacation scams
Often offered as a tempting prize, these scams get victims to pay taxes, fees and other charges before learning that the offer is fake. Even when booking with a legitimate company, beware that a low price may mean travel restrictions, add-on fees for air transportation, taxes, tips, and other fees.
- Hotel scams
When you stay in a hotel, beware of scammers who use techniques to get your credit card information including fake front desk calls, "free" wi-fi connectivity, and fake food delivery.
- Third-party booking site scams
If you book your airfare, hotel, or other travel through a third-party website, use caution. In a common scam, travelers pay with credit card and receive a call from the scammer pretending to be a company representative and asking to verify banking information after making the payment.
To avoid falling victim to travel scams, here's what the BBB recommends:
- Get trip details in writing
Before making a final payment, travelers should get all the trip details in writing. Details should include the total cost, restrictions, cancellation penalties, and names of the airlines and hotels.
- "Too good to be true" deals
If the deal or discount seems too good to be true, it probably is. Scammers often use this tactic to lure in victims and use aggressive "limited time" language to entice travelers to pay before further researching.
- Avoid wiring money or using a prepaid debit card
Making these payments are the same as sending cash. Using a credit card offers protection and limits liability from a fraudulent purchase.
- Call the rental owner
Do not negotiate a rental solely by email. Many scammers don't live locally, so asking detailed questions about the property and local attractions will help clarify whether the listing is genuine.
- Unsolicited offers
Be cautious if you "win" a free trip without entering a contest or sweepstakes. This is particularly true if the offer is time-sensitive and requires you to pay for the offer immediately or else it goes to another "winner." Check the company's official website to verify if the offer is legitimate.