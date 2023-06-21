Better Business Bureau warns of summertime scams involving travel, tickets, and home repair

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The official start of Summer marks vacation season for many across the nation. However, con artist and fraudsters are not taking time off.
“Vacation rentals are always at the top of the list,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau. “And this year, given the expense of travel or taking any vacation, consumers need to be extra vigilant.”
Horton notes, “If you are looking to book a vacation house or condo, it is imperative you do your research. Scammers will use listings they find on legitimate sites, passing them off as their own. After you pay the required deposit, they are gone, and so is your money.”
During the hottest weather, con artists will call people threatening to cut off their electricity if they don't immediately pay a fee over the phone.
Watch out for imposter door-to-door utility workers offering to upgrade or inspect your air conditioner.
Never let any person who you don't know into your home unless you know the company and reached out to them personally for a maintenance call.
“To help connect homeowners with qualified HVAC contractors, ComEd provides a list of Energy Efficiency Service Providers who specialize in HVAC services and can recommend additional offerings that can help manage energy use,” said Erica Borggren, vice president of customer solutions for ComEd, which provides electric service to more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois. “If you’re not in the market for an HVAC contractor, ComEd has consumer-protection tips to help you identify when an imposter may be attempting to scam you out of money or personal information.”
Summer also brings out the storm chasing con artists who go door-to-door to repair home damage from a storm. After you make the down payment, they disappear.
Or, if the work ends up being done, it will be of poor quality and done with substandard materials.
“To prevent yourself from becoming a victim, it’s best to shy away from anyone who knocks on your door with a too-good-to-be-true offer, and always check company backgrounds before buying. A great place to start is at BBB.org,” adds Horton.
Other summer scams include:
- Summer Jobs
"Opportunities" will appear on social media sites offering high-paying positions that require little or no experience. Beware of vague job descriptions and interviews that are not face-to-face (over email or text message.)
- Ticket Rip-Offs
Scammers will post available tickets — that don't exist — for concerts, sports events, and festival on sites like Craigslist. Never wire money or send cash for tickets and be careful of ticket printouts. Scammers will often sell the same printout to multiple people.
To protect yourself, the Better Business Bureau recommends:
- Check BBB.org for business reviews and ratings.
- Never pay by gift card or financial information in response to unsolicited emails or texts.
- Don't provide personal or financial information in response to emails or texts from unfamiliar people or businesses.
- When a deal sounds too good to be true, walk away.
- When booking a vacation rental, watch if the original website forwards you to continue your transaction on another site or through email. Don't do it.
- Before continuing transactions, do an online search of the person or business' name and the word "scam."
If you have experienced any type of scam, even if you didn’t lose money, report it to BBB Scam Tracker or file an official complaint online with BBB.