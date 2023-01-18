Better Business Bureau warns of sports betting scams as Superbowl kick-off is just weeks away

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the NFL Playoffs and the Superbowl events only weeks away, the Better Business Bureau is reminding sports fans about running into potential sports betting scams.

“The popularity of sports betting has exploded, and scammers developed more tricks to score a touchdown with your hard-earned cash,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau.

“Also increasing the football fever are the millions of fans drawn to follow teams, players, and statistics by Fantasy Football Leagues.”

For the past few years, a trend of micro betting has been on the rise.

This form of betting involves wagering on the outcome of very specified short-term plays during the game, like who will get the ball or how many yards will be gained. The bet is not just on which team will win.

The increase of betting opportunities raises the stakes for potential scams.

In 2019, Illinois legalized online and in-person sports betting.

Almost 20% of American adults bet on sports at least once a month, according to Morning Consult, a business intelligence company.

Furthermore, according to a recent survey, 31% of sports betters are aged 35 to 44 and 28% are younger, ages 21 to 34.

Horton says, “What the scammers do is create online lookalike legal sports betting operations. BBB Scam Tracker is seeing reports from people who accidentally placed bets with scam sports betting websites or apps.”

There are good sports handicappers and then scammers who imitate them.

According to recent BBB Scam Tracker reports, con artists are pretending to be self-proclaimed handicappers who use insider information to place guaranteed bets on upcoming games.

Another scam involves coming across a social media post or email about an experienced handicapper with a record of picking consistent wins.

This handicapper is reportedly using inside information to place "sure-thing" bets on upcoming games. The post or email says that for a fee, you can get in on it too.

This scammer is so confident in their insider knowledge that they even make you a money-back guarantee.

This con artist "handicapper" never will return on his promises.

Instead, the scam victim is running the risk of losing not only money, but valuable personal information and data.

Tips to avoid sports betting scams: