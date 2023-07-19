Better Business Bureau warns of scams through social, fitness apps

ROCKFORD, Ill. — When summertime rolls around, many people take advantage of the warm weather by starting fitness programs on various trackers and apps.
Although the benefits of a tracker help many start a fitness journey, the Better Business Bureau says to watch our for scams.
Dennis Horton, Director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau says,
“The way the scam usually works is within a couple of weeks, you start receiving messages from a fitness application social group member. The sender begins by asking about your fitness goals, and then the conversation becomes more personal. Questions are asked about your family, where you work, and your hobbies. After creating a bond, the scammers start sharing fake personal stories with you to gain your trust to obtain information or your cash.”
One victim in Nashville, Tennessee, says, "[The scammer] told me he was a single dad working overseas to provide for his daughter. I really believed him, and once I sent him money the first time, he repeatedly asked. When I refused to send more money, he threatened me and my family. I am now out of $100,000, and I know it will be difficult to get any of that money back."
Horton says, "A major red flag is that the fake fitness person moves fast. They will quickly ask personal questions, such as, are you married? Do you have children? What kind of job do you do?”
After rapid-fire questions, the scammer will move to an emotional story to tug on your heartstrings.
“The scammer may have a sick, elderly parent or child needing medical care,” says Horton. “Then they will ask for financial help and give you specific instructions on how to send it. The scammer will request you wire money or use a prepaid debit card.”
If the scammer tries to suggest to communicate somewhere other than the app, be warned. Horton notes, "
Asking the victim to communicate differently is the other red flag. As the scammer develops a relationship with the victim, they will ask for email contact or a personal cell phone number to connect outside the app.”
BBB Tips to avoid fitness and other social app scams:
- Do not post a picture of yourself on your profile. Instead, use an avatar or free stock photo as a protective measure to avoid scammers targeting certain groups of people (like the elderly.)
- Do not share personal information with a stranger. This includes marital status, employment, etc. The more information a scammer knows about you, the more ammunition they have to manipulate you out of your identify and money.
- Think before accepting requests from strangers. Only connect with people you know.
- Avoid clicking on unsolicited links. Clicking on a link may lead to downloading malware onto your device. The downloaded malware can lead scammers to the collection of personal information that can be used later for identity theft.
- If you feel uncomfortable about communication you've received on a tracker or app, share your doubts with a family member or close friend. Receiving a different perspective can be helpful.
If you have experienced this type of scam, even if you didn’t lose money, report it to BBB Scam Tracker. Visit BBB's scam tips page to stay updated on the latest alerts.