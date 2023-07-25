Better Business Bureau warns of scammers targeting new social media app Threads

Scammers have found a new platform: Threads.

After its July 5 launch, the social media platform from Meta (Facebook's parent company) has garnered over 100 million users from numerous countries.

Anyone who already has an Instagram account, one of Meta's other products, can easily sign up for Threads.

The Better Business Bureau warns consumers that fraudsters will find this large pool of potential victims irresistible to jump into.

“We all know that scammers follow the trends, they go where the action is,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB.

“And Threads is proving to be no different. In fact, many Cyber Security experts are warning that the earliest stages of a new platform are often the most perilous, with fake accounts able to amass huge followings before they are exposed as fraudulent.”

Threads is a completely separate app from Instagram, but you will login using your Instagram account credentials.

If you delete your Threads account, it will also deactivate your Instagram account.

Make sure you consider the apps connection between the accounts before signing up.

Horton notes, “Social media sites are the go-to places for scammers to launch phishing campaigns, imposter websites, and fake services scams. That means consumers need to take some precautions before signing on.”

How to protect yourself from potential scams on Threads:

Don't fall for phishing

Watch for phishing emails, texts, and messages appearing to come from Threads, Instagram, or Meta. Be skeptical of any messages claiming that you must pay a fee to use Threads.



Beware of impostors

If an account claims to represent Threads, Meta, or Instagram, look over it carefully. You can also utilize BBB's Spot a Scam website to see if the account is fake.



Check before you click

Go directly to the source before you click any links from an email, text, or direct message that looks like its from a familiar account.



Do your research

If you have any doubt about information received in a private message, verify it on Threads' or Instagram's help pages.



Adjust your account privacy settings

Consider the decision of making your profile private in Threads' Settings menu. By doing this, only approved followers can interact with your posts and replies. In addition, this can help stop scammers from contacting you through your account.

