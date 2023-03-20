Better Business Bureau warns consumers of warmer weather, home repair scams

March 20, the official "First Day of Spring," brings with it warmer temperatures and a new season for scammers.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns consumers of door-to-door, phony utility workers, and fake security representatives that come out of hibernation during this time.
“Con artists rarely have a problem coming up with ways to rip someone off,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau.
“Spring gives scammers a range of new opportunities. With warmer weather, people are thrilled to be able to start more outdoor home improvement and repair projects, but you need to be careful to reduce your risk of scams.”
Home Improvement Scams ranks #4 on the Better Business Bureau's list of scams posing the most risk for consumers.
Plus, victims lost more money —$1,500 in 2022, compared to $995 in 2021, according to the latest BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report.
“Whether the scammer makes contact via text or email; on the phone; online; or even in person, the losses can be devastating,” says Horton.
BBB reports show that home improvement scams were the riskiest for consumers 65 years of age and older.
Drywall, paint jobs, plumbing, roofing, electric, HVAC service, and other home improvement projects can turn into scams.
BBB tips:
- Do not fall for high-pressure sales tactics, fees up-front, and verbal handshake deals
- Get a written contract that states details on the price, materials, and timeline of a project. Illinois law requires a written contract for all projects costing $1,000 or more.
- Pursue multiple estimates in writing.
- Never allow any strangers into your home unless you have evaluated the company.
- Always alert neighbors, family, or friends if you have scheduled work to be done inside of your home.