Better Business Bureau warns consumers of 'storm chaser' contractors as weather changes

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Illinois...

Fox River Lower Near New Munster affecting Lake and Kenosha
Counties.

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green
Counties.



.Heavy rain that fell Monday along with snow melt has caused rivers
to rise.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 430 PM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 5.2 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:00 AM CST Thursday was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.2
feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage just
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.2 feet on 04/04/1983.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging
locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past
precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted
precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours
in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the
future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.)       Bank-       Latest         Forecast stages
-               Flood full       observed        ...for 6 am...
Location        stage stage     stage/time    Fri  Sat  Sun  Mon
Brodhead        5.0   4.5   5.15  3 am 3/02   4.9  4.4  3.9  3.5

-                    Highest       24 hour change
-                    observed      in river stage
-                    stage in        (ft.) up to     Highest stage
-                    the last      latest observed    forecast in
-                     7 days            stage         next 7 days
Brodhead        5.16  2 am 3/02         0.83       5.20  12 pm 3/02


&&

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River. At 9.0 feet,
Boathouses threatened along the river in Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Sunday.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 11.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river may crest near 12 feet late tomorrow.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated. At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened
along Edgemere Terrace near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached by Sunday.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Better Business Bureau warns consumers of 'storm chaser' contractors as weather changes

home contractors

At the beginning of March, Severe Spring Storm awareness and preparedness has started.

Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau states, “While safety and shelter are the most important aspects of storm preparedness, when the skies clear, revealing post-storm damage, it creates a perfect opportunity for scammers of substandard contractors to catch people off-guard. We urge consumers to do their homework on companies to avoid getting soaked by these opportunists.

Horton adds, “These storm chasers swoop into affected areas and play on distraught victims’ shock and emotion. People are much more vulnerable dealing with this devastation than they would be under normal circumstances.”

Scam storm chasers will often knock on your door or call using high-pressure language offering fast repairs and lower prices — but insists that you pay or sign an agreement right away.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) receives complaints from consumers who pay con artist door knockers who never return or perform low-quality repairs that cause future home damage.

Although scammers often prey on residents after damaging weather with the promise of speedy repairs, these scams can happen any time.

Home Improvement Scams are ranked #9 in BBB's Top Local Scams of 2022. 

“Always be wary of high-pressure sales tactics, upfront fees, and fly-by-night businesses,” says Horton. “Additionally, these con artists might want to get into your home to burglarize it."

BBB offers the following tips to help reduce your risk of being scammed:

  • Do your research.
    Get at least two quotes before signing a contract. Always check for proof of insurance and licensure. Look to friends and relatives for references. 
  • Beware of out-of-town contractors soliciting your business.
    Although not all "storm chasers" are scammers, they may not have the proper licensing for your area, offer quick fixes, or make promises they can't deliver.
  • Connect with your insurance company.
    Inquire about exactly what your policy covers and filing requirements.
  • Resist falling prey to high-pressure sales.
    "If you hire me now, I can make you a great deal!" Be proactive in selecting a contractor and not reactive to sales calls on the phone or pitches on your front doorstep. Ask the person for identification. Check their vehicle for a business name, phone number, and Illinois license plate.
  • Don't sign over insurance checks to contractors. 
    Get a contractor invoice and pay them directly using your a credit card, which offers the most fraud protection over other payment forms. Do not sign any documents that grant the contractor rights to your insurance claims. 

The National Weather Service's National Seasonal Safety Campaign prepares the public with information on dangerous weather all year-round.

BBB urges anyone encountering a storm chaser scam, whether they lost money or not, to report it to BBB Scamtracker.

