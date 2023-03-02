Better Business Bureau warns consumers of 'storm chaser' contractors as weather changes

At the beginning of March, Severe Spring Storm awareness and preparedness has started.
Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau states, “While safety and shelter are the most important aspects of storm preparedness, when the skies clear, revealing post-storm damage, it creates a perfect opportunity for scammers of substandard contractors to catch people off-guard. We urge consumers to do their homework on companies to avoid getting soaked by these opportunists.
Horton adds, “These storm chasers swoop into affected areas and play on distraught victims’ shock and emotion. People are much more vulnerable dealing with this devastation than they would be under normal circumstances.”
Scam storm chasers will often knock on your door or call using high-pressure language offering fast repairs and lower prices — but insists that you pay or sign an agreement right away.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) receives complaints from consumers who pay con artist door knockers who never return or perform low-quality repairs that cause future home damage.
Although scammers often prey on residents after damaging weather with the promise of speedy repairs, these scams can happen any time.
Home Improvement Scams are ranked #9 in BBB's Top Local Scams of 2022.
“Always be wary of high-pressure sales tactics, upfront fees, and fly-by-night businesses,” says Horton. “Additionally, these con artists might want to get into your home to burglarize it."
BBB offers the following tips to help reduce your risk of being scammed:
- Do your research.
Get at least two quotes before signing a contract. Always check for proof of insurance and licensure. Look to friends and relatives for references.
- Beware of out-of-town contractors soliciting your business.
Although not all "storm chasers" are scammers, they may not have the proper licensing for your area, offer quick fixes, or make promises they can't deliver.
- Connect with your insurance company.
Inquire about exactly what your policy covers and filing requirements.
- Resist falling prey to high-pressure sales.
"If you hire me now, I can make you a great deal!" Be proactive in selecting a contractor and not reactive to sales calls on the phone or pitches on your front doorstep. Ask the person for identification. Check their vehicle for a business name, phone number, and Illinois license plate.
- Don't sign over insurance checks to contractors.
Get a contractor invoice and pay them directly using your a credit card, which offers the most fraud protection over other payment forms. Do not sign any documents that grant the contractor rights to your insurance claims.
The National Weather Service's National Seasonal Safety Campaign prepares the public with information on dangerous weather all year-round.
BBB urges anyone encountering a storm chaser scam, whether they lost money or not, to report it to BBB Scamtracker.