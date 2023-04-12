Better Business Bureau warns consumers of Spring lawn, garden scams

ROCKFORD — The Better Business Bureau is alerting consumers of the annual uptick in lawn and garden care scams as the weather gets warmer.
The BBB Scamtracker has received numerous complaints including victims paying for a season of services up front, only to never see the con artist again.
Often people will sign a contract without reading the fine print and prices can be significantly increased for additional services the homeowner didn't want or need.
Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau, says, “Each year, especially in spring, we receive many complaints for these types of services. You also want to be especially careful when using a business, you are unfamiliar with that uses high-pressure tactics.”
Horton notes, “Not all lawn care scams are the same. Sometimes, the business will offer a free inspection and then set up a recurring lawn care schedule and charges, regardless of the homeowner's wishes. Other times it’s about shoddy work and charging a pretty penny for it, not delivering services as promised, or tacking on extra charges without warning.
“Be certain of the services you need,” says Horton. “Some businesses specialize in one area, while others offer various services.”
Various services and what they provide:
- Landscaping businesses design landscapes for terrain areas, select appropriate plans, and install the plants.
- Lawn maintenance services include, but are not limited to, mowing, edging, weeding of flower beds, treating for insect disease, weed control, shrub trimming, irrigation system checks, and fertilization.
- Sprinkler and irrigation systems are services that include sprinkler system design installation, general maintenance, and repair. Some states and counties require special licenses to perform this work, so look into the laws in your area.
To have a successful garden and lawn, BBB provides these tips:
- Research garden centers and landscaping companies.
- National chains often have low prices and good return policies, but they may not stock a wide variety of plans or accommodate specialty plant orders.
- Search BBB.org for ratings and reviews to find trustworthy companies.
- Plan ahead if you are starting a garden from scratch. What types of plants do you want to grow? Where will plants thrive best in your yard?
- Ask for advice from knowledgeable staff at garden centers.
- Know what you're buying before you take it home. Ask garden center staff if plants were grown locally or in a greenhouse somewhere else. The plants may be flourishing in an air-conditioned environment, but will they survive if planted outdoors?
- Return policies vary from store to store, so make sure you know store policies before making significant purchases. Some nurseries will give you a free replacement for a diseased plant whereas others may have stricter "no refund/exchange" policies.
- Inspect clearance plants for being root-bound, drought-stressed, or hiding weeds or pests. Make sure the plant is healthy before you buy it.