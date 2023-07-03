Better Business Bureau warns consumers of July 4th holiday scams

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The 4th of July is traditionally time off from work to take part in patriotic celebrations, picnics, and time with family and friends.
However, the Better Business Bureau reminds consumers that scammers are not taking the day off.
“Scammers don’t take a break and look for every opportunity to line their pockets with other people’s money,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB. “Knowing what to look for and not letting your guard down is as important over this holiday period as it is at any other time of the year.”
Various holiday scams to be on the lookout for include:
- Patriotic phishing emails
Cyber criminals will attempt to send out eCards hoping they'll be mistaken as coming from a family member or friend. Their goal is to have you open the email and download malware to your device which could then send personal information to the crooks.
- Fake 4th of July sales
Scammers will set up realistic-looking sales on social media site that are designed to get you to click on the link and provide sensitive credit card information to make the purchase.
- Fraudulent show and event tickets
Numerous communities and organizations sponsor fireworks and other special shows. Scammers will offer fake tickets at "special prices" on sites like Craigslist.
- Veterans and charity scams
Scammers will set up fraudulent websites seeking donations from people wanting to support veterans and similar charities. Use caution if you're planning to offer monetary support. If anyone reaches out to you trying to solicit funds for a charity, never give them financial information over the phone, and always check directly with the charity to make sure it's for real.
General tips to stay safe in scams:
- Never click on links in emails or text messages from people you don't know.
- If shopping online, do so only at trusted retailers.
- Use only trusted ticket brokers and never pay for tickets with a gift card or money transfer.
- Make sure the charity you're giving to is registered with the Attorney General's Office by going to give.org .