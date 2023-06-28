 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy
for fine particulate matter statewide on Wednesday June 28th and
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for fine particulate matter statewide
for Thursday June 29th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues in the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the
unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this additional
alert.

Sensitive individuals, including people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and
outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity.
Everyone else should reduce long or intense outdoor activity and take
more breaks during outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect
your health can be found at www.airnow.gov.

Media contact...217 558 1536.

Better Business Bureau warns against Artificial Intelligence scams online

  • Updated
  • 0
BBB

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Better Business Bureau has seen a rise in artificial intelligence used in scams — what you see or hear may not be what you actually get.

Con artists are now using "deep fakes," or altered recordings of famous celebrities or leaders, as an effective tool against anyone who posts on social media. 

Social media users are warned that audio and video posts are susceptible to being copied and used to make alarming calls to your loved ones. 

Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau, says, “It’s clear to see that anything you say as an audio post can be used against you and your loved ones in this evolving and dangerous type of scam.”

Generative AI programs like ChatGPT can create new content, such as audio, text, or images. 

Horton explains, “Scammers are using voice duplication as a tool to make fake calls to potential victims with a cloned voice to trick people into believing the person they know is in trouble, danger, and in need of money. Some examples are people being kidnapped, in crashes, or being arrested. Scammers could expand into romance, tech support, celebrity, and other scams.”

Horton adds, “It’s been alarming to see how easily scammers can run sophisticated but readily available and inexpensive software to produce audio-video duplicates. Once they get audio samples, they can use AI software to make that hijacked voice sample to say whatever they want. Unfortunately, people hear who they think is a loved one in distress and unwittingly send money to help. What you see or hear – is no longer what you get.

“The Tip-off to the Rip-off,” says Horton, “is that scammers will try whatever it takes to frighten people into acting immediately while emotions run high. The best defense to this type of call is to remain calm and contact the person directly, which immediately exposes this kind of scam attempt.”

Consumers should be aware that Artificial Intelligence can also increase and make fake text and email messages more grammatically correct than scam emails in the past.

Previously, typos or odd phrasing were possible signs of a phishing message, but Artificial Intelligence may make those a thing of the past.

Horton says, “Consumers will need to be more vigilant and double-check the source of any unsolicited messages.”

The Better Business Bureau has tips for verifying online information and examining unsolicited messages:

  1. Don't believe everything you see and hear online. If someone contacts you and you can't verify their identity, use a healthy amount of skepticism before responding.

  2. Scrutinize a message's wording. Though Generative AI is an advanced tool, it does make mistakes. Phrasing that reads in an off way or incorrect information may be a sign that something's not right.

  3. Don't click links or attachments. If you receive a message from what looks like an official source, verify the sender and web address before you click links, download attachments, or call any numbers included in the message.

  4. Check and double-check. Even if a website looks real, check the address at the top of the web browser to ensure you are on the correct site. Look for secure symbols like a "lock" in the browser bar before submitting sensitive or financial information to any website.

  5. When in doubt, get a second opinion from BBB's website by searching the business name or reading reviews.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Recommended for you