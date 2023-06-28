Better Business Bureau warns against Artificial Intelligence scams online

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Better Business Bureau has seen a rise in artificial intelligence used in scams — what you see or hear may not be what you actually get.
Con artists are now using "deep fakes," or altered recordings of famous celebrities or leaders, as an effective tool against anyone who posts on social media.
Social media users are warned that audio and video posts are susceptible to being copied and used to make alarming calls to your loved ones.
Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau, says, “It’s clear to see that anything you say as an audio post can be used against you and your loved ones in this evolving and dangerous type of scam.”
Generative AI programs like ChatGPT can create new content, such as audio, text, or images.
Horton explains, “Scammers are using voice duplication as a tool to make fake calls to potential victims with a cloned voice to trick people into believing the person they know is in trouble, danger, and in need of money. Some examples are people being kidnapped, in crashes, or being arrested. Scammers could expand into romance, tech support, celebrity, and other scams.”
Horton adds, “It’s been alarming to see how easily scammers can run sophisticated but readily available and inexpensive software to produce audio-video duplicates. Once they get audio samples, they can use AI software to make that hijacked voice sample to say whatever they want. Unfortunately, people hear who they think is a loved one in distress and unwittingly send money to help. What you see or hear – is no longer what you get.
“The Tip-off to the Rip-off,” says Horton, “is that scammers will try whatever it takes to frighten people into acting immediately while emotions run high. The best defense to this type of call is to remain calm and contact the person directly, which immediately exposes this kind of scam attempt.”
Consumers should be aware that Artificial Intelligence can also increase and make fake text and email messages more grammatically correct than scam emails in the past.
Previously, typos or odd phrasing were possible signs of a phishing message, but Artificial Intelligence may make those a thing of the past.
Horton says, “Consumers will need to be more vigilant and double-check the source of any unsolicited messages.”
The Better Business Bureau has tips for verifying online information and examining unsolicited messages:
- Don't believe everything you see and hear online. If someone contacts you and you can't verify their identity, use a healthy amount of skepticism before responding.
- Scrutinize a message's wording. Though Generative AI is an advanced tool, it does make mistakes. Phrasing that reads in an off way or incorrect information may be a sign that something's not right.
- Don't click links or attachments. If you receive a message from what looks like an official source, verify the sender and web address before you click links, download attachments, or call any numbers included in the message.
- Check and double-check. Even if a website looks real, check the address at the top of the web browser to ensure you are on the correct site. Look for secure symbols like a "lock" in the browser bar before submitting sensitive or financial information to any website.
- When in doubt, get a second opinion from BBB's website by searching the business name or reading reviews.