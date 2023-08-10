Better Business Bureau urges creation of family 'codewords' to combat AI scams

ROCKFORD, Ill. — To resist imposter "emergency" scams, the Better Business Bureau recommends that families create a codeword to be used in such situations.
The codeword ensures that the person contacting you is really your relative.
“With major advancements in technology, scammers now can replicate a person’s voice so realistically that fake phone calls sound exactly like your relative,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau. “Or you might receive a fake email or text.”
Your "grandmother" might call to say she lost her wallet, or your "grandson" could text that he was arrested or involved in a serious accident.
The con artist sounds so much like your relative that you wire money to rectify the problem.
Horton notes, “The danger is you react immediately, without thinking, because you want to do everything possible for your loved one. That’s what scammers want you to do.”
Instead of the problem being fixed, the result could instead be an identity theft or financial disaster.
Con artists only need three seconds of the sound of your voice to be able to craft counterfeit recordings that sound like you, but are not you.
AI also allows fraudsters to create words that you never said.
“Without a doubt, this is the scariest type of scam that I have seen in my 36-year career at the Better Business Bureau,” says Horton. “It has the potential to reach millions more people and be the most effective scam of all time. Because of the problems that we are encountering now with these scams, we want consumers to make certain that they protect their families.”
The Better Business Bureau has tips for codewords:
- Create a codeword or "safe word" that each family member knows ad keeps private to themselves. Use the codeword to confirm in strange situations that it's really who they say they are.
- Lock down personal social media sites; don't make them so open-ended. Scammers can pull sound clips off social media posts.
- If you have experienced this type of scam, even if you didn't lost money, report it to BBB Scam Tracker.