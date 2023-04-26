Better Business Bureau unpacks timeshare, vacation club scams

ROCKFORD — The Better Business Bureau has examined deception in the timeshare industry and warned consumers about timeshare deals exit companies for almost half a decade.
Timeshares and vacation clubs are often synonymous with high-pressure sales. While these commitments are easy to get into, the contracts are difficult to escape.
An investigative study by the Better Business Bureau, “Unpacking Timeshare and Vacation Club Sales,” looks at patterns of consumer complaints, dollars spent and lost, customer reviews, related scams, and more.
Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB says, “The main purpose of this study is to raise awareness and education to have a fuller picture for anyone considering a timeshare. There are good timeshare and timeshare exit companies, but doing your homework is essential before signing any agreement. Knowledge is real power in these situations to avoid high pressure tactics or signing or purchasing something without a full understanding of all the obligations involved.”
Key findings from the study include:
- Consumers often feel misled about the amount and frequency of fees charged for timeshare maintenance.
- Timeshares are almost impossible to sell, which positions exit companies to offer misleading guarantees with hefty fees.
- Scammers copy high-pressure sales tactics used by real timeshare sellers.
- Imposters often use the address in amenities of a timeshare or vacation club, combined with the owner's personal information, to truck victims into paying fake fees.
Statistics reported to BBB about timeshare sales, vacation club, timeshare exit businesses and vacation-related scams:
- Almost 30,000 complaints with $32 million disputed
- Nearly 10,000 negative reviews
- 1,116 BBB Scam Tracker reports with losses of $3.5 million
BBB urges timeshare-related industries to self-regulate by following ethical sales practices.
Skilled sellers continue to con buyers into unfavorable deals that often get worse when desperate investors offload purchases through the timeshare exit industry.
Tips for anyone considering a timeshare or exit company:
- Make sure to research timeshare properties, vacation clubs, or exit companies thoroughly
- Carefully read contracts for language about lifetime commitment, heirs' obligations, maintenance fee increases, or guarantees.
- Beware of misleading or high-pressure sales tactics. If you feel like someone is trying to push you into a sale, walk away.
- To sell a timeshare, contact the resort directly and see if they have resale or buyback programs available.
- Be realistic about what you can get for your timeshare. Most contracts are not investments and may return much less than you paid.
- If it sounds too good to be true, it is. Scammers know consumers want to save money and take advantage of them.
- Be wary of paying timeshare exit companies all fees upfront until services are ready.