Better Business Bureau tips to avoid entertainment ticket, official merchandise scams

ROCKFORD — As the weather gets warmer, families prepare for fun at baseball home opener and mega concerts across northern Illinois. However, scammers have their eye on fans' money, identity, tickets, and fun.
Many online platforms are already packed with tickets for sale from major artists and local festivals.
Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of Better Business Bureau says, “One of the first things to do in advance is to be on the lookout for fake websites, tickets, and merchandise. You don’t want to show up at the gate after waiting months and paying hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, only to find out your ticket is fake. There are countless ways for consumers to find tickets online, with online marketplaces, ticket sellers, resellers, and unfortunately, some are rip-offs.”
Horton notes, “Even in the era of primarily electronic exchanges, tickets, and QR codes for entry may never be detected as fakes until you’re left standing at the gate. Not only do scammers take money from consumers, but they also are taking money from legitimate businesses.”
Last year, BBB received hundreds of complaints on the BBB Scam Tracker about ticket fraud related to sporting events, concerts, theatre, and other forms of entertainment.
Hundreds of other complaints were received from customers buying counterfeit merchandise sold as official apparel.
“Online purchases rank the #1 riskiest scam type in BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report for the third year in a row. With entertainment involved – often people are on a tight timeline, and emotions run high,” adds Horton.
The Better Business Bureau provides tips of how to avoid entertainment scams:
- Buy tickets at the box office or from the venue's official site. Be careful of imitation sites that sometimes appear first as internet searches.
- Only use secure websites that begin with "https" and have a "lock" symbol on the address bar.
- Fake websites will offer tickets at lower prices to entice people into entering their credit card info, but they never receive the ticket. Scammers then have the ability to use your credit card to buy big-ticket items.
- Use extra caution when buying tickets sold on websites like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or other free online listings. Scammers are skilled at forging realistic tickets and fake receipts.
- Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card so you have a backup plan if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfers, or cash transactions are money lost if the tickets are fake.
- Know the refund policy of the company. Only buy tickets from a reseller that provides clear transaction terms. Know what happens if an event is cancelled or changes dates.
- Be alert to high transaction fees on the final page of your purchase. Many low-rated ticket sellers will collect all of your information before letting you know of high fees at the end of a transaction.
Tips for buying official merchandise:
- Only buy merchandise at the concert venue, ballpark, or from authorized vendors.
- Know the refund policy. Only purchase merchandise from someone who discloses terms and conditions of their refund and exchange policies.
- Unlicensed and unofficial clothing is often made from cheaper materials that shrink and run colors in the wash.
If you've encountered a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker. Your report exposes scammer tactics. Visit BBB.org or follow @ChicagoBBB on social media.