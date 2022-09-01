Better Business Bureau study finds $4.1 in losses due to debt collection scams

ROCKFORD — As consumers struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic, many turned to payday loans and other short-term solutions.
In turn, consumers saw an increase in online solutions.
This option paralysis allowed predatory lenders to thrive by making borrowers contend with sky-high interest rates and cloudy fees.
In addition, scammers began to flourish, according to a new in-depth investigative study by the Better Business Bureau.
Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau says, “Scammers don’t miss an opportunity to take advantage of consumers as our BBB Scam Tracker has received more than 7,000 reports of loan and debt collection scams representing roughly $4.1 million in losses.”
Payday loan laws are handled on a state-by-state basis within the 32 states they are available.
A complex tangle of regulations makes the industry tough to track.
Illinois currently caps rates at 36%.
Many loans carry interest that is compounded weekly or monthly instead of annually.
Significant rollover fees can also effect borrowers, as the rates can rocket to triple digits.
From 2019 to July 2022, BBB received more than 3,000 customer complaints about payday loan companies.
Additionally, BBB received 117,000 complaints against debt collection companies.
Scammers arm themselves with stolen information and pose as debt collectors to convince customers to hand over bank account information or cash.
BBB's study recommends that consumers do careful research into all their borrowing options.
Tips for consumers:
- Illinois requires payday lenders to allow you to start a repayment plan after you have been in debt for 35 days, but you must request it.
This action can reduce the fees you can be assessed.
- Look for alternatives to a payday loan.
Ask the help of family, friends, or your church.
- Contact your creditors to try and work out a payment arrangement, eliminating the need for a payday loan altogether.
- See if your checking account has overdraft protection.
This would help you avoid overdraft fees.
- Consider a credit card cash advance.
Interest rates have the possibility to be high, but it won't have the additional fees of a short-term loan.