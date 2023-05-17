Better Business Bureau shares tips on how to work with home contractors

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) suggests preparing before attending Home Shows to save time and trouble on home improvement projects.
“One of the benefits of attending a home show is the opportunity to talk directly with the experts,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB. “But it can also open the door to unscrupulous vendors and high-pressure sales tactics. With a little homework, you can confirm great vendors and lockout substandard contractors.”
Home Shows experience their peak times in spring and summer, but the event can be overwhelming with numerous vendors and projects.
BBB suggests to prioritize the vendors you want to visit.
Horton notes, “Do your research before making any purchases to help avoid being coaxed into making an impulse buy. While there's no place like home, home improvement scams are one of the riskiest scams in the nation.”
Tips on attending a home show to find a contractor:
- Try to arrive early to the home show to beat the crowds
- See if there is a virtual option for attending the event. You may find it easier to get answers to all of your questions
- Search a contractor's business profile for free information on their history of complaints, read verified Customer Reviews, and see if they are an "Accredited Business"
- Search for the name of the company online along with the keywords "complain," "review," or "scam" to see what experiences other people have had with the company
- Ask the contractor for a list of recent references available for contact. Ask the references questions about services performed, their satisfaction with the job done, and the work's quality
- Make sure all bids consider the same set of criteria when you shop around. The lowest bid may not necessarily be the best bid
- Always get estimates in writing and never let any work begin without a written and signed contract
- The contract should include contact information, start and completion dates, a detailed description of work to be done, material costs, payment arrangements, and warranty information
- Always ensure the company you decide to work with has the necessary licenses and insurance
- Before starting your project, make sure that your contractor has the correct permits
- Inquire about a lien waiver saying that all suppliers and subcontractors have been paid for their work
- Arrange a payment schedule. Stagger your payments so your final payment is not due until the work is complete and inspected
- Request a receipt marked "Paid In Full" when the job is done and the final payment is made
- Hold on to your contract for future reference or if any questions arise after the work is completed