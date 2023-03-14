Better Business Bureau shares tips for avoiding wedding scams

In 2022, a record-breaking 2.6 million couples tied the knot, 400,000 more than in 2021.
The national average cost for a wedding is $28,000, while in Illinois, that number is closer to $32,000.
Due to the time, money, and detailed planning that go into a wedding, the Better Business Bureau recommends being cautious.
Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB says, “To lessen the stress and simplify the process, brides often turn to wedding expos to take care of multiple to-dos at one event. However, unfortunately, at times, that’s where their problems may begin. Couples must be diligent and do their homework on businesses before signing any agreement. It’s important to see reviews and ratings and a great place to start is by checking BBB.org as a free referral source to find reputable businesses.”
Horton adds, “We remind customers they may be under a lot of pressure, especially when presented with one-day deals or discounts for advance payment. It’s important to read all contracts, do research, and ask questions before signing anything. It’s also important to ask about refund policies for deposits or prepayments.”
Tips for shopping for wedding services:
- Ask vendors for references.
Don't rely on brochures or online reviews, which can be faked.
- Watch for unexpected fees.
Some caterers or venues try to charge extra for "plate splitting," "cake-cutting," or "corkage" fees, especially if you bring in cake or alcohol bought from another source. Ask up-front if any fees will be added to the cost per person such as taxes and gratuities.
- Dresses that don't measure up.
BBB has received complaints about bridal shops ordering wrong sizes, incorrect colors, and last-minute orders that arrive too late for alterations. Make sure your order specifies the merchandise and sizes to fit both you and your wedding party. Remind the shop of your wedding's timeline in advance.
- Wedding transportation issues.
Get the details on cancellation policies and how the company handles problems if you aren't satisfied. Don't pay the entire bill in advance.
- Musician commitments.
When hiring a band or music service, don't rely on just a website or demo tape. Find out where you can hear the musicians play before hiring them. Get a written commitment from the band about what amount of time they will play and costs to extend the night of the event.
- Photographer problems.
BBB receives many complaints of situations where the photographer hired doesn't show up for the wedding or fails to deliver pictures after the wedding in a timely manner.
- Floral changes.
Fresh flowers are perishable. Make sure the company provides a full understanding in writing on delivery times and how any problems will be handled.
If you've encountered a wedding scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker. Your report exposes scammer tactics. Sign up for BBB’s free consumer newsletter, BBB Edge. Visit BBB.org or follow @ChicagoBBB on social media.