Better Business Bureau reports debt relief, credit repair companies often fail consumers

ROCKFORD, Ill. — In a 2023 study, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) examined debt relief, consolidation, and credit repair industries, finding patterns of high fees and overstated promises.

The BBB has over 11,000 registered complaints and negative reviews about debt and credit assistance companies.

“Although these companies claim to help consumers reduce/eliminate their debt or fix their credit score, the BBB study indicates some companies make big promises but rarely deliver, leaving people further in debt,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau.

Horton notes, “This year, debt is expected to rise amid climbing interest rates and with the national pause on student loan payments expiration. Consumers facing tough financial situations may turn to debt relief, consolidation, and credit repair companies, unaware that predatory companies could cost them thousands of dollars for little or no benefit.”

Furthermore, BBB's Scam Tracker nets reported losses of $2.4 million.

Predatory debt relief, consolidation, and credit repair companies advertise quick and extensive fixes for low credit scores and defaulted debt.

However, the ability to create change is often more limited than originally implied.

Consumer BBB reports say that they are "worse off because of mounting fees for debt relief programs and lackluster results from credit repair businesses."

Many consumers don't realize that services offered by credit and debt assistance companies can be done by consumers themselves.

BBB offers tips for consumers considering debt relief or credit repair:

Use Annual Credit Report's website to get a free credit report. Don't pay or provide payment information until the service is delivered. Carefully examine any guarantees. Few companies can ensure that a credit or debit company will agree to negotiate or adjust reports. If you are in default, call debt holders and try to negotiate a lower debt payment. Look over your monthly bank statements to avoid recurring charges from companies. Search online for information. Don't be rushed. Businesses and scammers will use this to execute high-pressure sales tactics. Prevent giving away personal banking information until you are 100% sure that a company is legitimate. Don't work with companies that won't tell you your rights up0-front regarding credit repair or debt relief. Be skeptical of anyone claiming to be associated with a government agency.

If you need to report a scam, the following links will help: