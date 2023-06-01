Better Business Bureau provides tips to avoid employment scams for job seekers

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Better Business Bureau (BBB) investigation reveals that employment and job scam costs skyrocketed in 2023 with adults ages 18 to 34 hit the hardest.
The BBB Scam Tracker received reported losses of nearly $840,000, up over 250% since the same time in 2022.
Job hunters tell BBB that the financial impact is "devastating" with a median loss of over $1,500.
Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB says, “Since BBB issued a Job Scam Study in 2021, the blistering pace at which fraudsters ensnare the public in employment scams has increased each year. In some of the most extreme cases, some individuals found themselves in a deep financial hole with little recourse.”
Like many scams, employment fraudsters are seeking at least one of two things from their victims: money or personal and financial information.
Many victims have their guard down because normal employees have close access to both pieces of information.
The BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust found those in the 18-34 age range at the most at risk for employment scams.
Job seekers should always have their guard up when considering new employment opportunities.
Some of the most common employment scams reported to BBB are:
- Reshipping scams - Scam artists will hire people to ship items, usually outside of the U.S. They will normally use excuses about different laws in their country or the difficulty in securing specific pieces of technology like computers.
- "Car Wrap" scams - In this type of scam, a check is sent, deposited, and the victim is requested to send a money order or buy gift cards to pay a company to put temporary advertisements on their car. These types of scams are known to law enforcement, but the effectiveness of the scam enables fraudsters to widely use them.
- Mystery Shopping scams - Scammers will ask a victim to participate in an "underscover" review of a money order company like MoneyGram or Western union or to rate a company's practices around selling gift cards. Using fake checks, victims can go "all in" before they even know they've been scammed.
Red flags for potential job scams:
- Jobs demanding you to pay money
- Remote jobs that involve checks
- Cold calls about jobs
- Higher-than-average pay for certain roles
- Interview processes done only over email
- Fake website URLs, company names and photos, and impostors of well-known companies
Tips and recommendations from the BBB:
- When looking for jobs online, expect to see job scams due to their widespread nature
- Research companies offering jobs on BBB's website
- Find a phone number on the business's website and call to confirm that the job or offer is real
- Check that email addresses contacting you are connected to the company
- When coming across unverified recruiters and online applications, use caution when providing personal information
- Never pay a stranger for a job
If you've encountered a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker. Your report exposes scammer tactics.
