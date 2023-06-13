Better Business Bureau provides tips on refurbished products that don't deliver

As a consumer, buying refurbished items can save you money, but it's important to do your research on the delivery, quality, and safety of the product.
Many trusted businesses sell fine pre-owned electronics, appliances, and other items for just a fraction of their original price.
However, the BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports of con artists promising a fantastic deal on "like-new" devices that are never delivered.
“Scammers are quick to jump on the latest shopping trend,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB. “Offering refurbished products at low prices is a great way for them to get customers and steal people’s money.”
The scammers work by selling refurbishing items ranging from car parts to phones to hair dryers on a site that looks legitimate.
The con artist is selling a high-dollar item for a price that fits the consumer budget, so you decide to buy through the website or a payment app on your phone.
A few days after receiving your order confirmation, you wonder why there is no confirmation on shipping. You reach out to the company and they respond with an excuse like an understaffing or supply chain issue.
Still, they assure you the item will be shipped to you soon.
As more time passes, it becomes clear that the seller has no intention of shipping the item.
One consumer reported, “I was told multiple times the delay was from the owner being in a major car crash or dealing with a catastrophic medical accident. They even told me they were moving shop (more delays) and then that they had moved personally, which slowed delivery.” It turns out that the item you ordered doesn’t exist, and you’ve lost the money you paid for it.
Before buying a refurbished item, carefully examine the website before purchasing. Is it a fake website? Check the URL and descriptions for typos.
Not only should there be quality photos, but it should also have working contact information.
In addition, look for customer reviews and complaints. If you find reports of scams or no reviews at all, think twice before making a purchase.
Remember that "refurbished" means different things to different retailers. It could mean:
- The product had shipping damage and was returned
- The product was "open box" or a demo model
- Item was broken and returned to the manufacturer
Unauthorized third-party resellers are a big risk especially if they don't offer returns.
As it may take a while for problems to show up, make sure you have the option to return a refurbished item. If you can't return it, or the return window is too slim, it may not be worth the risk.
Find out if the item you're interested in qualifies for a warranty and what the conditions are. Warranties can come in handy if the refurbished item does have issues down the road. Anything marked "as-is" won't have a warranty.
When a manufacturer gets a returned product, they recondition it to be like-new. They will use original parts and trained repairers to get the job done.
An item refurbished by a third party may not get the same treatment. It can be repaired by someone who isn't an expert with the brand, or it might contain different parts.
Use a credit card to make online purchases. Then if the online retailer doesn't deliver on their promises, it'll be easier to dispute the charges.
