Better Business Bureau provides tips on protecting your Smart TV from scammers

ROCKFORD — The Better Business Bureau has seen a flood of nationwide reports about scammers catching people off-guard with pop-up messages on their Smart TVs, especially when they are using streaming services.
Victims typically open a familiar streaming service on their Smart TV and find that they can't log in.
Instead, a pop-up appears, warning the victim that there is a problem with their device or streaming subscription.
To fix the issue, the victim is then instructed to either call a phone number or visit a website to fix it.
“Don’t fall for it!” warns Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of Better Business Bureau. “If you call the number, you will be talking with scammers pretending to be customer service representatives.”
Horton adds, “They will insist you pay an activation fee or allow them remote access to your Smart TV. If you pay the fee, these con artists will get your credit or debit card number. When you give them access to your device or click on a link they provide, the scammers could install malware on your TV and use it to gain access to sensitive personal and financial information.”
The latest incident reported to the BBB Scamtracker is similar to other reports where the consumer alleges that his bank account was drained of $979 after the incident.
The report reads:
I tried to stream a movie using Amazon Prime Video. There was a message on the TV screen that to unlock the screen type in the code given. The code did not work and a help phone # appeared. Once I called the #, I was told to unlock the Amazon Prime account, they would have to use the Amazon account, and a credit would be issued for the purchased items. I gave them a credit card #. They said the credit card did not work, so they used a debit card. I was very nervous about the process but I could see that a credit appeared on my phone screen as they were going through the process. After the process was finished, the Amazon Prime app was unlocked. I checked with my bank, and sure enough, over $900 was gone, and it was a scam. I have notified Amazon of what has occurred.
Sometimes scammers ask you to "fix" the issue by paying them in gift cards.
One consumer reported that after calling a number that popped up on their Smart TV, a scammer instructed them to buy three $100 XBOX gift cards to add "anti-hacking protection" to their account.
After buying the gift cards and contacting the number again, it became clear it was a scam.
BBB Tips to avoid Smart TV scams:
- Contact companies directly to check in before you call.
If a "customer service" phone number appears in a pop-up, double-check it before you call. Call a streaming service directly, or go to a TV manufacturer's website to find their customer service number.
- Never let anyone control your device remotely.
Scammers usually ask for remote computer access, but they could also ask for access to your Smart TV. Don't ever give control of your device to a stranger.
- Don't fall for fake websites.
Scammers love to create imitation websites using URLs that are just a letter or two off. Fake websites are a threat, even on Smart TVs, so double-check the URL. Another way to protect yourself is to avoid clicking on links in pop-ups, and, instead, typing web URLs directly into your browser.
- Double-check any fees you have to pay.
If a scammer asks you to pay an activation fee, antivirus protection fee, or any other kind of fee, do your research beforehand. For example, scammers might claim that you must pay an activation fee to begin using your Roku. However, a quick online search reveals that Roku will never charge an activation or registration fee.