Better Business Bureau provides tips for Veterans, Service Members during Memorial Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Memorial Day is an opportunity for scammers looking to take advantage of active-duty service members and veterans.
The Better Business Bureau warns service members, past and present, and those who care for them, to carefully research before donating to "military" programs and charities.
“Donating to a charity is a wonderful way to support the families of fallen soldiers, sailors, and airmen, but consumers need to take extra precautions to avoid becoming a victim,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB.
Horton adds, “Increasingly, military members are being targeted by scammers.”
People who self-identified as active-duty military personnel, military spouses, or veterans submitted 8.8% of reports to the BBB Scam Tracker in 2022.
Military consumers reported higher median financial losses ($238) than non-military consumers ($163.)
The percentage of military consumers who reported losing money when targeted by scams dropped from 44.1% in 2021 to 38.6% in 2022.
The most recent information from the Veteran's Administration (2021) shows that veterans, active duty servicemembers, and their families are 40% more likely to lose money to scams and fraud than the civilian population.
A few examples of these scams include:
Military loans - Loans that guarantee instant credit approval or no credit check are usually paired with extra fees and high interest rates..
Military charities - Phony charities that usually only give limited information, often use urgency as a pitch point, and ask for money to be wired.
Rental properties - Advertisements may promote military discounts and request money be wired. However, the property shown is not what is available, or the ad was fake, and the money is lost.
Life insurance policies - Some solicitors offer unnecessary policies that often include misleading information.
Horton notes, “To perpetuate these scams, the crooks use text messages, emails, and robo calls to rip off their victims.”
To avoid these scams, BBB recommends the following:
- Research first. Get as much information as you can before you pay. If you cannot find business reviews anywhere on the internet, be wary, as it may be a scam.
- Anyone considering making a donation to many great military causes should check out charity reviews at BBB's Give.org
- Never wire transfer money to anyone you are not familiar with. Wire transfers are very hard to track, so scammers use them frequently.
- Whenever possible, use credit cards. It is easier to track transactions, complain about charges, and discuss them with your credit card company.
- Do not click on links in emails with unfamiliar addresses and do not enter information on unfamiliar websites.
The Better Business Bureau provides additional services through its Military and Veterans Initiative, a program of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust- they help military service members, veterans and their families protect their assets, plan for the future, and prosper in a trusted marketplace.
If you find a scam, even if you don’t lose money, report it to the BBB Scamtracker to help alert others and protect your community.