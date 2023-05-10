Better Business Bureau provides tips for Prom night rentals

ROCKFORD — As young people prepare for Prom night across Illinois, the Better Business Bureau warns that scammers and unethical businesses are looking to capitalize on the big night.
“There are several concerns,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB. “Prom-goers can find problems when buying or renting that perfect outfit. They can also run into difficulties when hiring a limo for the evening. With emotions running high and time pressures, people might make a fast decision based only on price. We urge consumers to do research at BBB.org before they hand over that credit card or sign any agreements.”
Tips for renting clothing for the evening:
- Make sure that the item fits well. Rental companies often have size charts and measurements of their clothing available, so be sure to take accurate measurements and compare them to the size chart before placing your order.
- Check that the clothing is in good condition. Keep an eye out for signs of damage or wear and tear that could impact your comfort or safety. You don't want to be charged for any damage caused by the previous renter.
- Understand the rental company's return policy before renting clothing. Some companies may charge additional fees for late returns or damage to the item. Reading the fine print is essential to understanding your renting obligations.
“On social media, don’t trust every website you see,” says Horton. “Scammers create fake websites to sell prom-related items. Buy from reputable retailers, visit BBB.org to evaluate the business’ online profile as well as any reviews that may have been posted.”
Tips for renting a limo:
- Do your research and pick a reputable limo company
- Book early whenever possible
- Before signing a contract, read the fine print. Look for overage charges and make sure the contract lists all the details of your event including:
- Pick-up and drop-of times
- Itinerary
- Make and model of car you will have
- Number of people travelling in car
- Get a copy of the contract and receipts for all payments made
- If a deposit is required, determine how much it will be and whether it is refundable should you need to cancel
- Understand the cancellation policy and get it in writing