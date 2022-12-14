Better Business Bureau compiles list of '12 scams of Christmas' for consumers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to watch out for holiday-centric fraudulent schemes threatening their cash and stealing their personal information.
“Many of the scams on this list are facilitated through emails and social media platforms; however, it is social media where people are the most vulnerable,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB. “We advise consumers to exercise caution when they come across social media ads about discounted items, event promotions, job opportunities, and donation requests, as well as direct messages from strangers.”
Additionally, Horton notes, “If you are asked to make a payment or donation by wire or e-transfer, via a payment app, such as CashApp, Venmo or Zelle, or through third parties, by prepaid debit or gift cards, you should treat this as a red flag as well.”
The Better Business Bureau has compiled a "naughty list" of the top 12 scams of the holiday season:
- Misleading social media ads.
As you scroll through your social media feed, you may see items for sale from a business. Sometimes that business even claims to support a charity or offers a free trial to entice you to order. Do your homework and research the company before placing an order. Check out the business' profile and read the reviews on BBB.org
- Social media gift exchanges.
Participants unintentionally share their personal information and those of their family members and friends when they participate in social media gift exchanges. These illegal pyramid schemes take many forms, including: exchanging bottles of wine, purchasing $10 online, pick a name and send money to strangers to "pay it forward," or buying a $10 gift for your "Secret Santa Dog."
- Holiday apps.
There are dozens of holiday-themed apps both on Apple's App Store and Google Play that let children do everything from light the menorah to watching Santa feed live reindeer. Review the privacy policies on these apps to see what information will be collected. Also be wary of free apps, as they can contain loads of advertising and may also contain malware.
- Alerts about compromised accounts.
In these scams, a con artist will claim that your Amazon, PayPal, Netflix, or bank account has been compromised. Victims will receive a call, email, or text message warning about suspicious activity. Many of these messages will further urge the victim to take immediate action to prevent the account from being compromised. Be extra cautious about calls, emails, and texts from people or businesses that you don't know.
- Free gift cards.
Scammers will send bulk phishing emails requesting personal information to receive free gift cards. In some emails, scammers will pretend to be legitimate companies like Starbucks and promise gift cards to loyal customer that have been "supporting their business throughout the pandemic." Other con artists will use pop-up ads on the computer or text messages to say you "have been selected as the prize winner." If you have received an unsolicited email with gift card offers, do not open it. Instead, mark it as "Spam" or "Junk" on your email mailbox. If you mistakenly opened the email, not not click on any links.
- Temporary holiday jobs.
Retailers will usually hire additional seasonal workers to help meet the demands of the holiday shopping rush. These opportunities are a great way to make extra money with the possibility of the position becoming permanent. However, job seekers need to be wary of employment scams that may try to steal money or personal information from job applicants. Some opportunities that are fishy are ones that seem "too good to be true."
- Look-alike websites.
Be wary of emails with links enclosed. Some links may lead to look-alike websites created by scammers to trick people into downloading malware unto their computer, making dead-end purchases, and sharing private information. If you're unsure about an email, do not click any links.
- Fake charities.
Typically, 40% of all charitable donations for a year are received by organizations during the last few weeks. Donors need to be wary of fraudulent charities and scammers pretending to be people in need. Avoid an impromptu decision to donate to an unfamiliar organization.
- Fake shipping notifications.
More consumers are making their holiday purchases online, so there is also an uptick in the number of notifications about shipping details from retailers and carriers. Scammers are using this to their advantage by sending phishing emails with links enclosed that may allow unwanted access to your private information or download malware onto your electronic device.
- Pop-up holiday virtual events.
Many local in-person events, such as "pop-up" holiday markets or craft fairs, have moved online. Scammers are making fake event pages, social media posts, and emails that charge admission to previously free events. Their goals is to steal credit card information. Make sure to confirm with the organizer of the event if there is an admission fee.
- Top Holiday Wishlist items.
Be on the lookout for cheap counterfeits and knockoffs. Low or ridiculously-priced luxury goods may be "too good to be true." Be cautious when considering the purchase of high-value items from individuals on social media sites.
- Puppy scams.
Puppy or pet-buying scams are on the rise this year. Request to see the pet in person before making a purchase.
If you've spotted a scam (whether or not you've lost money), report it to BBB ScamTracker.