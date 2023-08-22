 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON
EDT/ WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon heat
index values of 110 to 115 expected, with locally higher values
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ Wednesday to 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Better Business Bureau cautions homeowners to be alert for repair scammers

  Updated
Door-to-Door Scams
West Midlands Police / CC BY-SA 2.0

ROCKFORD, Ill. — As the final weeks of hot weather turn up the heat for repairs, the Better Business Bureau is warning homeowners to be on the alert for door-to-door con artists promising fast, low-cost services.

“Driveways take the heat all summer so wear, and tear is now at its peak,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau. “The warm summer season is slowly winding down so there's more pressure to get driveways fixed before the freezing temperatures, which can hit here as early as October.”

Horton notes, “Fake or substandard contractors jump at the chance to make a quick deal and steal your money.”

How the scam works is that a contractor will leave a pamphlet in your mailbox or show up at your door. 

The scammer will claim that they've been doing previous work in the area and "just happened to notice" your driveway or sidewalk's condition.

Since they're "already working nearby," they can give you a significant discount.

If the price is agreed upon by both parties, they will ask for a large portion of the fee upfront — this is the first red flag.

The scammer might hesitate to give you details about the price, the business, or their address — this is the second red flag.

Once the transaction is done, the scam contractor may disappear altogether. 

In other cases, the work done is mediocre and unprofessional. If you protest on these results, the contractor may decide to intimidate you by threatening a lawsuit or convincing you to pay right there.

The third scenario is that the work is now complete and you are not happy with the results, but the full payment has been made.

Once you get in contact with the company, you find that what the contractor allegedly represented is impossible or that another company was impersonated.

In any of these cases or scenarios, the chances of getting a refund or the work fixed are slim.

Tips on how to avoid contractor scams:

  1. Be cautious of unsolicited offers. Most scams start when a random contractor offers an estimate to work that was never requested.

  2. Research companies and contractors online before you hire.

  3. Get everything, including an estimate, in writing before any payment is provided.

  4. Don't let a contractor start working on a project until a written, signed contract outlining start and complete dates, a detailed description of the work, material costs, payment arrangements, and warranty information is provided. 

  5. Agree to stagger payments so that work can be inspected at different project stages. Most contractors will require a percentage of the total price up-front, but it should never be the full price before work has even started.

  6. Use safe payment methods like credit cards. Paying with a credit card will offer peace of mind since the credit card company will help you dispute the charge if the company is fraudulent.

  7. If you write a check, write it to the company, not an individual.

  8. Paying cash or using an electronic wallet phone app is risky since there is no way to stop the payment or get the money back if something goes wrong.

If you've spotted a scam (whether or not you’ve lost money), report it to BBB Scamtracker to help alert others. Visit BBB.org or follow @ChicagoBBB on social media.

