Benefit concert supporting victims in the Apollo Theatre roof collapse

HARVARD, Ill. — Friday a local business opened its doors to host a benefit concert in support of those affected by the Apollo Theater roof collapse.
Several metal bands including Indign, Vapid Soul and Silence In Numbers are taking the stage at Vic's Bar And Grill in Harvard.
Owner Vivek Moradia is close to one of the bands that played at the Morbid Angels concert on March 31st when a tornado struck the Apollo Theater in Belvidere causing the roof to collapse.
“That happened when everybody was really into the music, nobody realized what's going on outside, that happened suddenly, and it was very tragic for everyone who was there.. so we decided that we would do fundraising for that incident with this event,” he says.
While admission to the event is free, they're accepting donations.
Money raised will go toward five of the GoFundMe pages of those affected by the incident including the family of Fred Livingston Jr., who was killed in the roof collapse.
“We ask people to donate what they can and we do that kind of good work as well,” Moradia says.
If you want to donate but were unable to attend, you can visit the following GoFundMe pages.
Fred Livingston Jr https://gofund.me/1228c551
Michelle https://gofund.me/128d53e3
Paul Rojas https://gofund.me/5b4bb0aa
Dylan Crone https://gofund.me/c91dcffc
Victoria https://gofund.me/8f01cb9f