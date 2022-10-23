Benefit concert held for man battling small cell lung cancer

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WREX) — Dozens gathered Sunday for a benefit concert to raise funds to support a local man diagnosed with cancer.
Mark Ingraham was diagnosed with small cell cancer a little over a year ago in both of his lungs.
His friends and family gathered at Park Lanes Bowling Alley in Loves Park to enter a fifty-fifty raffle, bid in a silent auction, and enjoy music from some of Mark's favorite local bands.
His best friend, Rick Aronica, says Ingraham has not been able to work because of his health and is now falling behind on expenses.
"[He] has done all the chemo and everything they can do. They tried multiple treatments to kind of keep things at bay, but unfortunately those things have kind of taken over now. He's to the point of hospice, but man, he's got tons of bills... tons of expenses... I just want to make sure that my good lifelong friend is taken care of,” said Aronica.
Due to the current state of his health, Ingraham could not attend the fundraiser.
"He would've loved to have been here... it would've meant the world to me if he could've made it too," said Aronica.
There is also a Go Fund Me webpage for Mark Ingraham to continue to raise funds.