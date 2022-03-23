'Ben Butler' revisits tense time for America

ROCKFORD (WREX) —For the next two weeks, Artists' Ensemble is bringing 'Ben Butler' to the Stateline.
The play revisits a tense time for America, two-years before the Emancipation Proclamation.
For Civil War General Ben Butler, he faces a moral dilemma regarding humanity.
Imagine it's 1861 during the Civil War. You know Slavery is wrong, but the law says otherwise.
"He needs to be freed and the law says I need to return him," said Russell Konstans, playing Ben Butler. "And he's (Sheperd Mallory) got to convince me about everything I know about the law might be wrong."
Facing pressure to do the right thing for human life.
That's the complicated story of Butler and escaped slave Sheperd Mallory, on display this weekend at Rockford University.
Mallory must be returned to his owner in the South, but once Butler starts to get to know him..
"He realizes that Mallory isn't what he thought slaves usually are," said Dereis Lambert, who plays Mallory. "They're people, they're smart, they're human."
With the challenge of working through each other's differences.
"They both have a wall that they put up," said Lambert. "His is much more of a bravado, militant type wall and mine is much more of a submissive wall."
Attempting to bond over their similarities.
"But deep down, they are both very overly confident," said Lambert. "They have to be because they're tin positions where they feel like they know more."
Hoping to remind the audience it's okay to get to know someone no matter what they look like.
"The way we look at different people and the way people are portrayed, we can find similarities and differences even though we may no like each other all the time," said Lambert. "There are things people can get a long with, can recognize and reconcile."
Finding commonalities, even when you don't think there's any.
Shows run Thursday through Sunday this week and next week. To purchase tickets, visit: Tickets — Artists' Ensemble Theater (artistsensemble.org).